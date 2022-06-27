Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Guwahati, Assam (GIPS-G) successfully completed a six-day offline Short Term Training Program (STTP) for North Eastern Regions (NER) on June 25.

The theme of the program was “Role of a faculty to adopt moral values and ethics in research and publication: Unraveling the facts of Publish or Perish”.

The program was sponsored and funded by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, India.

The one-week training program was held from June 20 to 25, 2022.

The programme began with a welcome message from Prof Gouranga Das (Principal, GIPS-G), who also acted as the event’s Patron, and an introductory statement by the guest of honour, Prof Thuleswar Nath (Principal, GIMT-G).

Dr Damiki Laloo (Associate Professor, GIPS-Guwahati) greeted the participants and underlined the relevance and guidelines of the session.

During the event, seventeen technical sessions were organized, where scientific lectures were presented by recognized and notable resource individuals invited from many platforms of Science and Technology backgrounds, offering talks on a range of focus area issues supporting the program’s theme. Some of the well renowned motivational speakers include Prof Alak Kumar Boragohain (Former Vice-Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam), Prof Probodh Borah (Assam Agricultural University), Prof Pritam Mohan (Assam Agricultural University), Prof Ajaikumar B. Kunnumakkara (Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati), Dr Faizuddin Ahmed (World top 2% Scientist), Dr Subham Banerjee (NIPER, Guwahati), Dr Pranjal Saikia (Gauhati University, Guwahati), Dr Archana Moni Das (Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat), Dr Subhash Medhi (Gauhati University), Immaculich Rani (Medical Writer, Meghalaya), Pradipta K Bagchi (Director, Bureau of Patent & Trademarks, Guwahati).

The training panel discussed interesting thrust areas such as ethics in scientific paper and project writing, scientific thesis and medical writing, patent filing, statistics application in R&D, and many other general sections related to chemical & natural product science, pharmaceutical science, veterinary & animal science, and bioinformatics.

The workshop drew a large number of young faculty members from all around the North Eastern Regions of India, as well as a few scientists, research scholars and industrialists.

The training program came to an end on June 25th 2022 with an offline test examination conducted by the project monitoring committee (PMC), followed by a valedictory session and a vote of appreciation from the program’s coordinator.

Finally, Dr Laloo expressed his deep gratitude to the AICTE (New Delhi) for the financial assistance provided to the Institute to facilitate the seamless operation of the training programme for the youth of the NER academicians and scientists.