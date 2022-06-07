Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) Tezpur.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate should be M. Pharm in Pharmaceutics / Pharm. Chemistry/Pharm. Analysis/ Pharmacology from AICTE and PCI recognised institution. PhD and GPAT candidate will be preferred.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 13, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in GIPS- Tezpur Campus, Kunderbari, Dekargaon, Sonitpur, Tezpur, Pin- 784501.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all requisite testimonials.

For more information, please contact: Phone No- 9854046526 or Email to: gipstezpur@gmail.com

