Guwahati: A one day workshop for hospital pharmacists was hosted on June 4 organised by Girijananda Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in collaboration with Assam Pharmacy Council (APC) and the National Health Mission (NHM).

The event took place at the college auditorium of GIPS at Azara, Guwahati. The theme of the workshop is ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Present Scenario: As a Pharmacist’.

The insightful event started smoothly with the inauguration of the Postgraduate & Research Block Of GIPS, Guwahati by Chief Guest, Dr Montu Kumar M Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India.

This was followed by talks on the topic by Professor (Dr.) Dipak Chetia, Dean, R & D, Dibrugarh University. The first session ended with the Felicitation of 1st Batch B Pharm Practice students.

The final session started with a lecture by Dr Prakash Barman, Psychiatrist, NHM HQ, Assam.

The panel discussions along with the vote of thanks by the convenor, Dr Trishna Das were followed in the latter part of the workshop.

The whole workshop was a success where every participant put their thoughts into words and gathered knowledge from the resource persons.

The workshop ended with the distribution of certificates to the participants.