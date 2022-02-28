Gangtok: Education Department of Sikkim on Monday stated that educational classes shall be resumed with full attendance and a full-time basis from March 1.

All government-aided and private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels were reopened on February 1 in Sikkim but with only 50 per cent of the total capacity. The government in a notification stated that institutes of higher learning were to follow the schedules already issued to them by their respective universities.

In the notification, the department added that classes shall resume on a full-time basis with full attendance of staff members and students from March 1, 2022.

It further said that schools may follow school timing from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

While Central Government institutions have been asked to follow the directions issued by the Centre.

For institutions with no specific guidelines or directions, this circular will apply.

The order also instructed heads of institutions to “scrupulously” observe all COVID-19 protocol and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Department of Health & Family Welfare.