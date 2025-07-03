RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam dates announced, details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the schedule for the NTPC Undergraduate Examinations 2025.

Candidates registered for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) exam can now check the official schedule on their respective regional RRB websites.

As per the announcement, the RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam will be held from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

Key details to note:

1.Exam City and Date Intimation Link: Will be available 10 days prior to the exam date.

2. E-Call Letter Download: Begins 4 days before the respective exam date.

3. SC/ST Travel Authority: Can be downloaded 10 days before the exam via the official portals.

Candidates must undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the exam centre. Therefore, it is mandatory to carry either the original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-verified Aadhaar.

To ensure smooth authentication, candidates are advised to verify their Aadhaar details in advance by logging into rrbapply.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for CBT 1 (Graduate Level Posts) has also been released. Candidates wishing to raise objections can do so until July 6, 2025, at 11:55 PM on the official website.

Objection Fee: Rs 50 per question + applicable bank service charges.

For more information and updates, candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites.