NEST 2025 admit card released, download now

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 admit card is now available for download.

This admit card is your mandatory entry pass for the exam and contains key details like your exam center, timings, and important instructions.

What Is NEST?

NEST stands for National Entrance Screening Test, an online entrance exam for admission into the 5-year Integrated MSc programs in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics offered by:

NISER Bhubaneswar (National Institute of Science Education and Research)

UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai (University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences)

Both institutes are supported by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and are known for world-class science education and research.

Key Dates for NEST 2025

Application Start: 17 February 2025 (10:00 AM)

Application End (Extended): 13 May 2025 (12:00 Noon)

Correction Window: 14–16 May 2025

Mock Test Release: 19 May 2025 (5:00 PM)

Admit Card Release: 4 June 2025 (1:00 PM)

NEST 2025 Exam Date: 22 June 2025 (Sunday, 9:00 AM)

How to Download the NEST 2025 Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Go to the official NEST website: www.nestexam.in

Click on the Login option.

Enter your User ID and Password.

Click on Download Admit Card.

Save the PDF and print a copy to carry on exam day.