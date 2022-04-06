Aizawl: Mizoram formally re-opened schools for all classes from primary to higher secondary level 2 years after their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official of the state education department said that regular classes for the 2022-2023 academic session began on Tuesday in all schools except some private schools under strict adherence to standard operating procedures devised by the department.

As directed, students sang a Mizo devotional and patriotic song “Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian” or Ro min rel sak ang che (Be Thou our Counsellor) before classes commenced, he said. Earlier, the government had urged all schools (private and govt) to sing the song at school assemblies or before classes commenced.

Composed by renowned Mizo writer and composer Rokunga, “Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian” was declared the Mizo national anthem by the MNF underground government during the insurgency period.

The song is considered as the state anthem now although it has to be declared officially. Meanwhile, state education minister Lalchhandama Ralte congratulated teachers and students on resuming their regular classes.

During a public gatherings at ?inghmun, Upper Sakawrdai and Vaitin villages in northeastern part of the state, Ralte expressed happiness for the reopening of schools after 2 years of closure. He said that students have been greatly impacted for two years due to the pandemic although online classes were conducted during restrictions.

Schools have been shut in Mizoram for several months starting from March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

Although re-opened for students of certain classes for a certain period in 2021, all schools have been closed again from January 8 this year except for students of classes 10 and 12, who were writing their board examinations.

The Mizoram government is also planning to re-open universities, colleges and other higher institutions for all classes from July.

The state government is also introducing common school uniforms for government schools.

Ralte had recently said that the government was taking steps to introduce common uniforms in government-run primary, middle and high schools from the next 2023-2024 academic session.