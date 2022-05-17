Aizawl: Boys have outshone girls in the ensuing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class -10 board examination by securing 71.88 pass percentage against 69.54 per cent by girls.

The result of the board examination conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) in March was declared on Tuesday.

Of the total 18,357 candidates on a roll, 17,417 students, including 9,191 girls appeared in the board exam and 70.64 per cent of them (5,913 boys and 6,391 girls) have successfully cleared the examination.

Last year Mizoram registered an 82.43 pass percentage in the class-10 examination, which was the highest ever achieved in the state since the first board examination was conducted in 1978.

4,928 candidates, including 2,704 girls were declared failed while 185 students got the compartmental chance.

17 students, including 10 girls, figured in the top ten list this year.

1,434 students (8.25%) passed in distinction, 3,716 (21.33%) in first division, 4,309 (24.74%) in second division and 2,842 (16.31%) candidates passed in third division.

Dinsawmkimi of St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in Aizawl and Lalramdina Ralte of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list and both secured 484 (96.8%) out of 500 full marks.

With a record of 88.39 pass percentage, deficit schools (which receive regular grants from the government) outperformed other schools in the class-10 examination.