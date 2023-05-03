IMPHAL: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with students and faculties of the two universities – Dhanamanjuri University and Manipur University located in Imphal West district on Wednesday.

On his whirlwind tour, the VP along with his wife arrived at Imphal after attending the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Dhankhar says NE is emerging as land of opportunities

Soon upon his arrival, the Vice President visited the Dhanamanjuri University in Manipur’s capital Imphal where he delivered his speech and also interacted with the faculty of the university and students.

The Vice President concluded his trip with a visit to the Manipur University, also in Imphal where he also interacted with faculties and scientists of various central institutions.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking on the occasion said this scheduled programme provided an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas with the old and young minds.

Also read: Assam: Vice President attends Dibrugarh University convocation

“The youth of the country is an asset and we require active participation of the youths to achieve our goals and take the Nation towards progress,” Manipur Chief Minister said.

“Delighted to attend the Interaction Programme of Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji with the students and faculties of Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal,” the CM later tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Delighted to attend the Interaction Programme of Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji with the students and faculties of Dhanamanjuri University, Imphal.



This will provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas by young minds. pic.twitter.com/Faq1Rxv9sl — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 3, 2023

Also read: Manipur: Security beefed up ahead of Vice President’s visit

Earlier, the visiting dignitary was accorded a warm welcome at the Imphal airport byManipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and other high officials.

Vice president of India accepting gift of flowers from the Manipur chief minister at the Imphal airport on Wednesday

As a part of the programmes, the visiting Vice President and his wife have been presented with various traditional gifts.

Also read: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Manipur on May 3