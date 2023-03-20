IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off a team of National Institute of Technology (NIT) from the state visiting Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The tour is a part of Yuva Sangam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The team consisted of 30 students, including 12 girls and 18 boys, and 5 officials of NIT.

The duration of their visit will be from March 20-26, 2023 and the team will visit tourist places of Madhya Pradesh, and acquire knowledge on the development and technological advancement of the state.

The visit will also facilitate cultural exchange among the youths of Manipur and Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with the officials and students of NIT participating in the exposure tour, Singh stated that Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect youths across the country and make them closer to one another.

”It is a mission started to achieve the aim of One India”, he added.

Maintaining that the State had gone through certain changes with development in various fields, the Chief Minister added that the NIT team is lucky to have many things to say and represent the state.

The Manipur Chief Minister also asked to have a good knowledge on the development of the state, so that they could convey a positive message about Manipur to the people of Madhya Pradesh they interact with.

Singh advised the team to be well disciplined during their visit so as to create a good image, adding that each small thing is important in life.

”Civilization is not just about developing infrastructure but maintaining good discipline and character,” he added.

Concluding his interaction, he extended his best wishes to the team for a safe and knowledge-gaining trip.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar Singh, while delivering a short speech, advised the team that they should give a positive presentation on the development achieved in the State during their visit, adding that they are not only representing the NIT but also Manipur and other Northeastern states.

He continued that the team should motivate the people of Madhya Pradesh to visit Manipur, by highlighting various tourist spots developed in the state.

He also expressed his hopefulness that the exposure tour will be very important and helpful in becoming a successful person in the future, through the knowledge gained during their visit.