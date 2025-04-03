JEE Main 2025 Session 2: April 3 exam analysis & student reactions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam in April. The exam on April 3 is being held in two shifts: the first shift concluded at 12 noon, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Candidates appearing for the second shift must reach their exam centers on time, as late arrivals will not be permitted.

Exam Analysis and Student Reactions

The first shift of the JEE Main April 3 exam has concluded. Based on student feedback, the overall difficulty level was rated as easy to moderate.

Mathematics: Considered easy to moderate but lengthy, requiring significant time for calculations. Topics such as integration and conic sections were reported as time-consuming.

Physics: Rated as moderate, with a mix of theoretical and numerical questions. Key topics included modern physics and wave optics.

Chemistry: The easiest section, with direct questions based on NCERT concepts, requiring minimal calculations.

Expert Analysis

Anil Kapasi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arihant Academy, described the exam as moderate to difficult. He noted that Mathematics was the lengthiest and most challenging, requiring extensive calculations, while Physics had a balanced mix of conceptual and numerical questions. Chemistry remained the easiest, with questions aligned with NCERT.

Subject-Wise Breakdown

Physics: Moderate difficulty, covering Mechanics, Electrostatics, Optics, Modern Physics, Thermodynamics, and Magnetism. Some questions required deeper conceptual understanding.

Chemistry: The easiest section, with a balanced distribution of Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Important topics included Coordination Compounds, Chemical Bonding, and Organic Reaction Mechanisms.

Mathematics: The most difficult and time-consuming section, featuring Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Probability, Matrices, Permutations & Combinations, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Conic Sections. Effective time management was crucial.

Shift 2 Exam Instructions

Candidates appearing for the second shift must arrive at the exam center on time. Entry gates will open at 1:30 pm and close at 2:30 pm. Invigilators will provide instructions between 2:30 pm and 2:50 pm, followed by the login process at 2:50 pm. The exam will begin at 3:00 pm. Candidates should carefully check their exam center location and plan their journey accordingly.

A detailed analysis, including memory-based questions and expert reviews, will be available after both shifts conclude.