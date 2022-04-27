Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology in Guwahati, Assam celebrated its Alumni Meet recently.

The event was graced by Ratul Das, President of Srimanta Sankar Academy society, Dr Thuleswar Nath, principal of GIMT-Guwahati along with other senior faculty members of the institute.

Ritushree Dutta, President of the alumni association started the formal session with a welcome speech, followed by presentation on alumni activities and developments of GIMT and the cake cutting ceremony.

The formal session ended with a vote of thanks by Shrabani Medhi, working president of the alumni association.

The formal session was followed by a cultural events and the meet luncheon.

A departmental tour marked the end of the alumni meet, giving the students a day of memories and nostalgia.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) is an institute offering degree level technical courses in Assam in the non-government sector established by Srimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) society.

The college was established with permission from the state government and approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is affiliated to Assam Science and Technology University.

GIMT is located at Hathkhowapara, Azara in Guwahati, near the National Highway 37, 7 km to the east of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and 20 km to the west of Guwahati Railway Station and 4 km to the north of Azara Railway Station.