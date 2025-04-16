CBSE LOC correction window closes on April 17, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window on April 17, 2025.

Schools can make necessary changes through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notice, corrections can be made through the CAMC portal using proper school records to ensure accurate candidate data.

Permitted corrections include:

Minor changes in the candidate’s name, mother’s or father’s name

Interchange of mother/father names

F_L_Code correction

Photo correction

Date of birth correction (allowed as per CBSE rules with supporting documents)

Gender correction (in case of genuine male/female entry error)

Updating the single child field

Complete name changes for candidates or parents will not be allowed.

A correction fee of Rs 1000 per candidate will be charged. The fee must be paid by the school to the concerned Regional Office.

The correction window was opened on April 9, 2025, after CBSE found errors in the data submitted by some schools. This facility ensures the accuracy of student records for result and mark sheet purposes.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025. Around 44 lakh students from more than 8,000 schools in India and abroad appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Results for Class 10 will be announced soon on the official CBSE websites. To check results, students will need their Roll Number, School Number, and Date of Birth.

For more updates and details, candidates can visit the official CBSE website.