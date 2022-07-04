Students who appeared in the class 10 exams conducted by the central board of secondary education (CBSE) will not get their results on Monday (July 4).

This was confirmed by the officials of the CBSE on Monday (July 4).

Earlier, it was expected that the CBSE would declare the results of the class 10 results on Monday (July 4).

HOW TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10 RESULTS 2022:

The information would be shared in due course of time on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The students can also download their CBSE class 10 scorecard on the new exam tab – Pariksha Sangam.

Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections — schools (Ganga), regional offices (Yamuna) and head office (Saraswati).

To download the scorecard, students need to click on the CBSE class 10 result 2022 link on the official websites.

Enter log-in credentials: roll number, date of birth.

CBSE class 10 results 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE class 10 exams held between April and June.

CBSE class 12 results 2022 will be announced around July 10, according to reports.