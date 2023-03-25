SONARI: The district administration of Assam’s Charaideo district has issued prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC in view of the the ensuing Assam Public Service Commission’s (APSC) combined competitive (prelim) written examination scheduled to be held on Sunday (March26, 2023).

In apprehension of possible unfair means, disturbance in examination process, breach in public tranquillity etc, the district administration issued an order on Friday imposing certain restrictions under Section 144 CrPC to ensure smooth conduct of the said examination process in the district.

As per the order, gathering of people within the raadiius of 100 metres of the examination centre, other than the candidates, scribes and officials engaged for the conduct and monitoring of the examination.

Further, the order prohibits carrying mobile phones, even in switched off mode, any electronic equipment or programmable device, storage media devices such as – smart watches, health bands, electronic pen/scanner, Bluetooth devices, ear-phones, micro-phones or any other such devices either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communicable device.

Moreover, calculator, pen drives, bits of papers etc, textual materials – be it printed or written and any item which could be used for adopting unfair means are strictly prohibited as per the order.

The violation of these promulgamation would be punishable under relevant provision of law, stated the order.

It may be noted that 603 candidates of the district would be taking the examination on Sunday at the single examination venue of the district, Sonari College.

This order will be in force till the examination is over.