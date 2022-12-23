Guwahati: Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: The interview (Skill test) of State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam for the grade 4 post will be held on January 5, 2023.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will release admit cards for the skill test of grade 4 direct recruitment on December 29.

As per the official notice, all candidates who have cleared the SLRC grade 4 written test, will have to appear for the interview along with documents on January 5.

The interview along with document submission is scheduled to commence on January 5, in two sessions- Morning (9 AM onwards) and Afternoon (1 PM onwards), the notification said.

The venue, date, and time of the Interview along with document submission will be available in the Interview Admit Card at the official website of SEBA i.e. www.sebaonline.org on December 29, the notification added.

Candidates will be able to download their Interview Admit Card, Self Declaration and format of Undertaking from the Official website from 11 am on December 29.

SLRC has also published a cut-off list for Grade 4 posts on the website of SEBA. Check the cut-off list here.