Guwahati: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment results for grade 3 posts on Sunday (November 6).

Now, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website: sebaonline.org.

In order to check the Grade 3 result online, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth on the official login portal.

The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts in the state.

Assam direct recruitment grade 3 result: Paper 3 cut-off

General- HSSLC: 123, HSSLC Science: 118.50

General-W: HSSLC: 112.50, HSSLC Science: 108

SC: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 105

SC-W: HSSLC: 105, HSSLC Science: 94.50

STP: HSSLC:112.50 HSSLC Science: 102

STP-W: HSSLC: 102, HSSLC Science: 94.50

STH: HSSLC: 93, HSSLC Science: 81

STH-W: HSSLC:82.50, HSSLC Science: 75

OBC/MOBC: HSSLC:117, HSSLC Science: 111

OBC/MOBC-W: HSSLC: 106.50, HSSLC Science: 100.50

EWS: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 112.50

EWS-W: HSSLC: 103.50, HSSLC Science: 102

PH: HSSLC: 96, HSSLC Science: 82.50

Ex-Serviceman: HSSLC: 84, HSSLC Science: 78

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022: Steps to check results

–Visit the official website – sebaonline.org

–On the homepage, click on the Grade 3 result link (will be active after the result declaration).

–A new login window will appear.

–Enter your application number and password.

–Submit the details and your result will appear on the screen.

–Download the result and take a printout for future reference.