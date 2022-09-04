Guwahati: Assam’s renowned folklorist and author Dr. Prabin Chandra Das passed away last night at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 80.

He is survived by his two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers. His wife predeceased him.

He was admitted to Health City Hospital in Guwahati on August 26 after collapsing while delivering a speech at an event in Nagaon College.

Hailing from Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district, Das retired as a professor of Folklore Research at Gauhati University. He also served as secretary of University Classes at GU.

Das also worked at Pandu College in Guwahati before joining Gauhati University.

He carved a niche for himself in the Assamese literary milieu through his books ‘Bon Birinar Sat’, ‘Boxontar Bauli Bokosat’, ‘Seuj Monor Din’ and ‘Xomaj Xahitya Xangskriti’.

As a folklorist, he has done extensive research work on Assamese folklore and published many research articles. He was also associated with the Asom Lok-Sanskriti Samaj.

His last rites will be performed at Bhootnath crematorium in Guwahati.