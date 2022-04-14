Guwahati: Dispur College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Health Care Cooperative Society Ltd with a view to enhancing collaboration on Health, Medical support to students, staff and the locals of the area.

Navajyoti Bora, Principal of the college welcomed the office bearers of the society before signing the MoU.

Also Read: Assam: Sherman Ali was never a part of Congress, says Abdur Rashid Mandal

Dr Sujit Bardhan, Registrar of Srimanta Sankardev University and the Chief Executive Officer of the society said that this collaborative venture will help the students and staff to get a 4o per cent rebate in health-related bills in major hospitals of Guwahati.

The chief executive director of the society Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya said that the society has tie-up with hospitals like Vedanta of New Delhi and the process is in the pipeline to get connected with the Asian Gastro Institute (ASG) of Hyderabad.

Also Read: Assam: Irate mob sets vehicle of suspected drug peddlers on fire

Meanwhile, under the collaboration, the college has already started a health cheque up camp with support from the doctors of Assam Health Care Cooperative Society Ltd.

Dr Sanjib Kumar Sarma anchored the MoU inking programs and said this venture will enrich the students, faculties and communities as a whole.