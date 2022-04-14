Guwahati: An irate mob set a vehicle on fire in Hajo alleging that the occupants of the vehicle were drug peddlers.

A police source said that a vehicle had met with an accident in Hajo last night and locals tried to rescue the occupants.

However, on reaching the spot, the locals found out that they were alleged drug peddlers.

They then attacked the said peddlers and set the vehicle bearing registration number AS01EF0229 on fire.

The occupants who were yet to be identified managed to flee from the spot somehow.

Later the police recovered the vehicle and initiated an investigation.