Guwahati: After controversial MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed termed Congress as ‘munafiq‘, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal countering Sherman stated he was never a part of Congress.

Mandal speaking to the media said that the people who are anti-Congress are the ones who refuse to acknowledge the development done by the Congress.

“Sherman is one such person who refuses to acknowledge the development”, he added.

Mandal claimed that Sherman Ali was never a part of Congress and the only reason he joined the Congress was because of his vested interests.

He added that Sherman Ali Ahmed never supported the ideology that Congress has.

Also Read: Assam: Irate mob sets vehicle of suspected drug peddlers on fire

‘Coming to the point where he termed the Congress as munafiq, I would say that he too is munafiq as he is still a part of the Congress”, he added.

Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Wednesday said that the Miya community should not support Congress as it is no better than the BJP.

Speaking to the Media, Sherman Ali Ahmed said, “The Miya community in Assam needs to be more scared of the Congress than the BJP.”

He said that if the BJP is Kafir (non-believers in God), then the Congress is Munafiq (hypocrite).

He claimed that BJP in Assam has done more development than Congress in the past 70 years.

He further asked the community to maintain distance from Congress as much as possible.

Also Read: Assam: Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for sexually abusing minor

“Fearing the BJP, the Miyas in Assam should not go seeking shelter from Congress as they too are no saint and have done similar damage to the community”, he added.

Sherman claimed that more people were evicted and killed during the Congress government than the BJP in Assam.