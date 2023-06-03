GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday ceremonially launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Higher Education Institutions at a programme held at Gauhati University.

It may be noted that NEP 2020 launched in July 2020 provides a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, “The NEP was envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of preparing our youth for the future and its adoption marks a historic day for Assam.

“As a part of the policy, we should focus on imparting multi-disciplinary education and preparing our students in a holistic and enabling environment,” he said.

He appreciated the Higher Education Department of the State Government and Gauhati University for the historic initiative which marked the rollout of NEP in Assam.

The Chief Minister also said that NEP 2020 has paved the way for transformative changes in the education sector of the country.

He also said that State government has been taking committed steps since the beginning to implement this education policy, which are gradually turning into reality. In the journey for academic excellence in Assam, these initiatives will become milestones in the coming days.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma also said that in the growth of an individual, education supports two basic objectives which are proliferation of knowledge and formation of character.

It is therefore incumbent on academic institutions to mould the next generation by inculcating in them the core values of patriotism, honesty, responsibility and discipline.

It should foster among them the spirit of research which is nothing else than the carrying out of the attitude of free enquiry and rational reflection.

The higher educational institutes are responsible for developing the higher mind of the country and its conscience.

NEP 2020 would address this requirement, the Chief Minister added.

Dr Sarma also said that the new national education policy was a long felt need of the country.

Prior to NEP 2020, three National Education Policies were introduced in India.

The NEP 2020 has been brought in keeping with the shortcomings of the previous education policies and the current and future needs, which can lead to large-scale transformative reforms in both the school and higher education sectors.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that the NEP 2020 is the first and most comprehensive Education Policy which is all encompassing, all comprehensive and most exhaustive.

The other policies or commissions generally dealt with one part or few limited issues like role of government in education, fees structures, resource generation, fees waiver, self financing courses, generating internal revenue by universities, privatisation of higher education, differential fees structure etc.

Assam Chief Minister, moreover. said that NEP 2020 is the first education policy that challenges compartmentalization in higher education and supports framing higher education with multi-disciplinary approach.

For the first time liberal education has been proposed where the rigid distinctions across streams like science, arts, commerce etc have been removed.

Dr Sarma said, “NEP 2020 is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society.

“It envisions transforming India into a global knowledge superpower by making both school and higher education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, and suited to 21st century needs.

“It is aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student. That is why NEP 2020 is not just the New Education Policy it is the New Empowerment Policy which is an offshoot of the aims and aspirations of our youth and will facilitate qualitative, moral and ethical development of our students,”he said.

He said that rolling out of the NEP 2020 will have positive impact on Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha.

He also wished for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, adviser to education Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, vice chancellor of Gauhati University Prof Pratap Jyoti Handique also spoke on the occasion.