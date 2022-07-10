Guwahati: Social Serve Foundation (SSF) in collaboration with People’s Action for Development (PAD) and the Doolahat unit of All Adivasi Student Association of Assam, (AASAA) organized a career guidance programme for school students on Saturday in Lakhimpur.

Participating as one of the key resource persons in the programme, Kishor Surin asked the students to prepare themselves for the future, said a statement.

“The future has become very unpredictable due to multiple factors. The future of the students is very challenging and they must prepare themselves to face the future,” he said.

He added that new ideas and techniques could also help a student in choosing a desired career.

Surin emphasized the importance of career counselling programmes which helped the students in choosing the right career from a wide range of options.

He stated, “One right step in the right direction can make your future brilliant.”

Asranti Bhengra, another resource person, advised students on how to choose a career.

Practical and rational thinking is very important in choosing the right career, she said.

She cited various examples to motivate the students to keep their focus on goals.

The students also interacted with the resource persons and shared their aims.

Philipson Sona, the deputy director of PAD, said that SSF organized the career guidance with the aim to provide school students and their parents a platform to interact with counsellors from different professional backgrounds.

The programme was attended by around one hundred students, some parents and the volunteers of all the organizing organizations.