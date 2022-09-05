Guwahati: 30 unprivileged students of Bihar mostly belonging to farmer/daily wage worker families with no or very less resources at disposable, from different districts, got a chance to visit the IIT campus for a four-day free education trip.

NLCEE (National Level Common Entrance Examination) conducted a talent hunt exam across all the districts of Bihar on August 21, 2022, at around 280 exam centres in which more than 1.3 Lakh students from class 9th to Graduation participated.

Organized by IITians, NITians, and IIM grads, NLCEE is a National Level Common Entrance Examination owned and administered by Edvizo primarily to search for talented candidates, provide recognition and exposure, and extend maximum support to the unprivileged and deserved through scholarships so that more and more students can fulfil their dream of a better education.

30 students, whose score was in the top 1% of the total participation in NLCEE 2022, received a chance to visit IIT Guwahati for a four-day free Educational Trip.

“We are very proud of our students who have been shortlisted for this trip. The journey will be path-breaking as it will give them a high level of exposure. Such experiences will encourage the students in the holistic development of their careers and personalities. The trip to IIT-Guwahati will motivate students to pursue careers in science and technology and give them a first-hand experience of how the technology and teaching at IIT-Guwahati works”, Suman Kumar Gunjan, Central Coordinator of NLCEE said.

The tour will give students an enriching experience of how this reputed engineering college functions.

There will be projects, department & lab visits, live demonstrations and simulations, group discussions and other activities which will further help students to dig deeper into the concepts.

These students belong to the middle or lower-middle-income class families, some of them studying in government schools, very hardly get tuition/coaching or any other support, mostly belonging from farmer/daily wage worker’s families, will get this exposure and experience of a lifetime.

Team NLCEE stated that it hopes and aspires that this exposure would help these students achieve their dream jobs and motivate them for future planning.