IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that a girls’ Sainik School would be opened soon in the State at Bishnupur.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a mega ex-servicemen rally held at Koirengei.

N Biren said that the Indian Army is the protector and they have put everything behind including their families to protect and serve the country, and it is the responsibility of the people to show them respect, honour and to support them.

Stressing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Nation First’ message, the Chief Minister said that each citizen should understand that “We are safe when the country is safe and so we must always think of the Nation first.”

A girls’ only Sainik School will be opened soon at Bishnupur, he said acknowledging Manipuri women’s power, sacrificing spirit, commitment and conviction.

Further recounting the sacrifices and contribution of the army personnel from the State including Major Jotin’s sacrifice at Afghanistan and Major Bob Khathing’s contribution in Nation building, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has earmarked Rs 3 crore to set up a Martyrs’ Memorial at the ex-servicemen office complex so that people can show their respect and pay homage to the martyrs every year.

Biren also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for giving permission to hold Agniveer recruitment rally in Manipur.

He also said that the State Cabinet has agreed to give priority to Agniveers on their retirement during Government job recruitment.

He went on to claim the relation between the people and security forces has improved tremendously and there is harmony.

Brig Neil John, Dy GOC, 57 Mtn Div said Manipur, a vibrant region with a rich culture of 2000 years has historically been a land of valour and sacrifice. The contribution of the brave sons and daughters of Manipur in Nation-building and the Indian Army is unparallel and second to none, he said.

The event was also participated by Lt Gen (retd) LN Singh, serving and retired senior officers, Veer Nari’s and ESM, among others.

Lt Gen LN Singh also addressed the gathering conveying gratitude to the Red Shield Division on behalf of the veterans community of Manipur.

On the occasion Grievance Cells from Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Record Offices of various regiments and services, SPARSH & SUVIGYA cell were set up to ascertain and resolve the issues faced by the veterans and their families.

Information stalls of Army Recruitment Office, ECHS Polyclinic, Director General of Resettlement, Skill Development & Social Welfare Department, Govt of Manipur; RSB & ZSB; UdChalo, SBI, Axis, ICICI, PNB and HDFC banks were also established at the rally site.

A special medical camp organised with various specialists at the rally site provided on the spot medical care and consultancy to over a thousand veterans and war widows.

Meanwhile, as part of the event, the Chief Minister also felicitated the Veer Naris, veterans, widows and families.