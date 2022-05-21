Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, May 21 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (May 21) Wordle 335 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help.

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 336 Hints And Answer Today, May 21 :

The word has 1 vowel

It ends with ‘P’

No letter repeats

It’s both a noun and a verb

The vowel is the fourth letter

The solution to Wordle 336 is ‘SCRAP’.

Wordle Word 336 Answer for Past Week :

The Wordle answer for May 20 was GAMER, and the Wordle answer for May 19 was GLASS. The Wordle answer for May 18 was SCOUR, and the Wordle answer for May 17 was BEING.

Wordle Word 335 Answer today

Last week, the Wordle answer for May 16 was DELVE. Last week, the Wordle 329 answer for May 14 was METAL, and the answer for the day before that was TIPSY. The Wordle answer for Wordle 327 was SLUNG, while the Wordle word for edition 326 was FARCE.

The Wordle 325 was GECKO, and the answer for Wordle 323 was CANNY. Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST, and the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321, was BADGE. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY.

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

