Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 1,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 1) Wordle 347 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 347 Hints And Answer Today, June 1:

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 347, June 1) is CREAK, which means making a harsh, high-pitched sound when being moved or when pressure or weight is applied.

Wordle Answer for Past Week :

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. Before that, the Wordle word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL. The Wordle word of the day (May 29) was BAYOU, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 343 was CREPT. Before that, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 342 was TIARA, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 341 – May 26 was ASSET, which means assert or confirm as a result of one’s own experience that something is true or accurately so described. The word of the day for May 25 before that was VOUCH, and before that, on May 24, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 was ALBUM. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 338 on May 23 was HINGE. Before that, Wordle 337 word of the day for May 22 was MONEY. Wordle 336 word of the day for May 21 was SCRAP.

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

