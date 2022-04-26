The founder of The Rock Trading appeared on Benzinga’s YouTube show “Mind Money Method”.

John, the trader, is the co-founder of The Rock Trading. He was born and brought up in California, USA. John and his team have over ten years of trading experience and a proven track record of success. Their services include a detailed trading plan for Swings and Day Trades.

The Rock Trading system is the first next step for the positive Theta options trader that wants to understand how to morph their position to match market conditions. The unique aspect of the system is that it changes back and forth from a defensive, low Gamma position to an aggressive high Theta position to match the market environment allowing you to trade more confidently in all market environments. As demonstrated in the series, the Rock trade is shown as a standalone position that may be used as a regularly traded 30-day, concept-based, market-neutral strategy. Their website is a financial data and news portal, discussion forum, and content aggregator. TRT is not a broker; they are not an investment advisor. They have no access to non-public information about publicly traded companies. It is not a place for giving or receiving financial advice, advice concerning investment decisions, or tax or tax legal advice. The Financial Services Authority does not regulate them. One will access past training videos and future educational content on technical trading. They include topics such as support, Elliott wave Theory, and Oscillators. Their goal is to help one with a system in their trading so one can outperform most indices. However, the primary purpose of the Rock is to give you the ‘mechanics’ needed to bring you to a competency level where you will be able to trade the infamous M21 Trade.