Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

21 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 240 Hints Today: Clues for 21 September 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Word one Quordle hints

The first letter is U

There are two vowels in this word

This word means all together or joined as a whole

Word two Quordle hints

The first letter is G

There is one vowel in this word but it is used twice

This term means partial or total darkness

Word three Quordle hints

The first letter is T

There are two vowels in this word

A motif or a significant and recurring theme

Word four Quordle hints

The first letter is L

There are two vowels in this word

Think: a wild animal

What’s the Daily Quordle 240 Answer on 21 September?

UNITY

GLOOM

TROPE

LEMUR

