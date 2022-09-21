Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.
Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.
21 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.
Quordle 240 Hints Today: Clues for 21 September 2022
Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:
Word one Quordle hints
- The first letter is U
- There are two vowels in this word
- This word means all together or joined as a whole
Word two Quordle hints
- The first letter is G
- There is one vowel in this word but it is used twice
- This term means partial or total darkness
Word three Quordle hints
- The first letter is T
- There are two vowels in this word
- A motif or a significant and recurring theme
Word four Quordle hints
- The first letter is L
- There are two vowels in this word
- Think: a wild animal
What’s the Daily Quordle 240 Answer on 21 September?
UNITY
GLOOM
TROPE
LEMUR
