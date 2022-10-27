New Delhi: Just ahead of the Twitter acquisition deal closing, Elon Musk changed his bio to “Chief Twit” on his official account and then walked into the Twitter Headquarters with a sink.

Why a sink? Musk captioned his act as “let that sink in!”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal is expected to be closed soon.

However, before this, Elon Musk decided to visit the Twitter HQ with the sink.

It may be mentioned that Musk announced the acquisition of Twitter back in April of this year but in July he announced the termination of the deal.

He accused Twitter officials of violating the purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts.

With this, Twitter sued Elon Musk and claimed the bots issue was only brought in by Elon Musk because he wanted to exit the deal.

After months of legal battle, Last week, Elon Musk again confirmed that he would execute the deal with the original agreed price of $54.20.

The deal has a deadline of October 28 by the court and if by then it is now closed, the trial in the case would resume.