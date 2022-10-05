Billionaire Elon Musk has apparently changed his mind about buying Twitter.

Musk is reportedly now willing to takeover the social media platform.

In a letter to Twitter, Elon Musk agreed to pay the price he originally offered in April.

Notably, Twitter had sued Elon Musk to force the takeover to move ahead.

Musk tweeted: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Musk said he would Acquire Twitter at $54.20 per share.

However, Twitter is yet to accept Musk’s new proposal.

Elon Musk’s new proposal could bring the acrimonious legal fight to an end.

Twitter said it had received Musk’s letter and reiterated the company’s intention to close the deal.