Guwahati: An Aadhaar Card is a very important document with a unique 12 digit number and is required for almost all official work in India.

Aadhaar is issued to the citizens free of cost by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) but many people tend to make fake Aadhaar in attempt to dupe others.

There have even been instances were people are issued fake Aadhaar cards by miscreants. They even charge money for such cards. Many people make fake Aadhaar as well.

However, this can be checked.

Also read : Now you can react to WhatsApp status

You can check the authenticity of your Aadhaar by the following steps:

Open a web browser and then the UIDAI official site (https://uidai.gov.in/)

Go to my Aadhaar section and click on Aadhaar services

Click the Aadhaar Verification tab

Now on the next page enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and Captcha

Click on the ‘Proceed and Verify Aadhaar’ option.

And you can now see the details of the Aadhaar number and verify if the are genuine or now

Also read : The best and cheapest 5G mobiles on offer in India