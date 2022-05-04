As blockchain gaming evolves, Myria has proved to be a great platform to enhance its capabilities. The decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 combines a gaming platform with applications and tools and provides the scaling infrastructure needed to bring blockchain gaming to life.

Whether you’re an established crypto business or simply exploring new possibilities in the space, Myria has got a solution for everyone. Three ways in which Myria proves to be a great option for the blockchain professionals:

1) It’s a secure and scalable platform

2) It’s safely programmable

3) It’s open for everyone and provides permissionless entry.

Brilliantly engineered for growth and security, Myria’s Ethereum L2 scaling solution uses zero-knowledge technology (zk-STARKs) to “roll-up” or bundle thousands of L2 transactions into one single transaction.

This then sends validity proof back to the main blockchain, preserving the security of L1 Ethereum. Myria’s STARK-based zkrollup solution enables NFTs and dApps to achieve unlimited scale, and low transaction fees without sacrificing security. Now that’s remarkable! Isn’t it?

The platform has been founded by leading gaming and blockchain industry veterans. Moreover, an all-star team of over 100 people has united to build it with a common vision of revolutionizing gaming with blockchain technology.

Team Myria believes in open and equitable access which means enabling maximum people to build, experience and enjoy the benefits of blockchain and the metaverse. It makes digital asset trading and blockchain gaming easy with an all-in-one platform.

“We see Myria growing to be the largest blockchain gaming ecosystem in the world. We are building an open permissionless platform with easy-to-use developer tools (APIs & SDKs) that will allow anyone to plug into our infrastructure and build on our platform. Our aim is to bring blockchain gaming to the masses,” the official statement of the platform reads as saying.

With so many offerings, we’ve absolutely no doubt that Myria will contribute immensely to revolutionizing blockchain technology.