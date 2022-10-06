Guwahati: HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of the SmartHub Vyapar Merchant app, a payments and banking solution designed to fulfill the everyday business needs of merchants.

SmartHub Vyapar facilitates instant, digital and paperless merchant onboarding for HDFC Bank customers and allows merchants to accept interoperable payments across multiple payment modes which include Cards – Tap & Pay UPI and QR code, the bank said in a statement.

Merchants can also accept remote payments by sending a payment link over mobile or email to facilitate non-face-to-face collections, it added.

Payments received through UPI can be instantly credited to the bank account ensuring merchants get immediate access to sales receipts.

On the banking front, merchants can avail banking services such as the opening of fixed deposits, and quick access to pre-approved loans and credit cards.

Merchants can also get a real-time view of all Smart Hub Vyapar transactions credited into their bank account.

SmartHub Vyapar platform has been designed following an in-depth market survey which indicated that merchants were looking for payments and banking solution that enables business growth.

The merchant app was showcased at an event in Mumbai by Parag Rao, Group Head, Payments Business, Digital & IT, Arvind Vohra, Group Head, Branch Banking, Anjani Rathor, Chief Digital Officer, HDFC Bank and Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank.

“HDFC Bank is committed to support the growth of all merchants from large format chains to local kirana stores,” said Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology & Digital Marketing.

“The MSME sector generates the most employment in the country and by empowering this sector we can help empower a large segment of society. We have crafted the new SmartHub Vyapar app to meet every need of the merchant and bring efficiencies to their banking and business ecosystem,” he said.

“Our aim is to solve problems and difficulties merchants face in their day-to-day business, help them grow their business, deepen our reach across India and connect with trade hubs. This app brings a vibrant suite of payment, lending and business solutions onto a single platform,” Rao added.