Guwahati: HDFC Bank today announced that it has opened its first all-women branch in Assam. The new branch in Narengi, Guwahati is the latest addition to the bank’s growing network of all-women branches across the country.

It also reflects the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion.

The all-women branch was inaugurated by Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, in the presence of senior officials from HDFC Bank, including Premjit Konwar, Circle Head – North East and Aditya Bhattacharya, Cluster Head – Assam.

HDFC Bank has been promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the organisation with a focus on enhancing gender diversity. Women employees accounted for 21.7% of the bank’s total workforce at the end of March 31, 2022, and the bank has set a target to increase it to 25% by 2025.

Commenting on the inauguration of the bank’s first all-women branch in Assam, Premjit Konwar, Circle Head – North East, HDFC Bank, said: “We believe in a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion. The opening of our first all-women branch in Assam demonstrates our commitment. The new branch also adds to the network of our branches in the state. Through a combination of physical branch network and world-class digital solutions, we will continue to make quality banking products and services available to the people of Assam.”

Following the opening of the new branch, HDFC Bank now has 88 branches spread across 31 districts of Assam.