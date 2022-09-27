Guwahati: HDFC Bank is set to make this festive season bigger, better and brighter with Festive Treats 4.0 – the fourth edition of its annual campaign of attractive offers on all its banking and lending products as well as discounts on shopping.

After three highly successful campaigns, the theme for this year is “Go BIG this festive season”. The Bank will enable customers to fulfill all their festive wishes through a host of offers across accounts, loans, cards and EMIs, ensuring that money is easily accessible and not a constraint, the bank said in a statement.

To make the experience even more seamless the Bank has leveraged its digital channels to make several customer journeys available completely online.

The theme “Go BIG this festive season” marks the time to celebrate and make big purchases. The Bank has tied up with pan-India merchants to provide over 10,000 omni-channel offers across customer segments.

Festive Treats offers will be available across online, offline, national, regional, and at hyperlocal merchants covering the widest range of categories including electronics, jewelry, travel, home décor, apparel, grocery, loans to fulfill personal & business needs and commercial vehicles.

Some of the key national partners include Reliance Digital, Croma, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, HP, IFB, Haier, Xiaomi, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Westside, Star Bazaar etc. Renowned regional players like Senco Gold, VMart, JKJ Jewellers, Vijay Sales, Kohinoor, Bhima Jewellers, GRT Jewellers, LULU Hypermarket and many others are also part of Festive Treats this year. Marquee digital brands like Flipkart, TataCliq, Ajio, Apparel group (ALDO, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Jack& Jones, Veromoda, Only etc), MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo amongst others have also come on board to offer a range of offers for online and offline transactions.

“At HDFC Bank, customer needs lie at the heart of all our decisions. Festive Treats have played an important role in creating customer delight during this season of celebrations. With an environment of positive customer sentiment, we expect a robust response to our wide array of offers for the season. The enhanced, digital experience will allow customers to avail of several banking services online, making festive shopping easier than ever,” said Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank.

The Festive Treats franchise will reach out to newer customer segments this year. Festive Treats 4.0 has an offer for everyone who wants to ‘Go Big’. Whether it is someone aspiring to buy the latest high-end smartphone or an entrepreneur in need of working capital loan or a farmer looking to purchase a new tractor.

Here are some key offers on banking products:

Personal Loan Avail of a Personal Loan of up to ?40 Lakh in just 10 seconds Interest rate @10.50% onwards Business Loan Avail of Collateral Free Loan with 50% Off on Processing Fee Xpress Car Loan Car loan disbursal in 30 minutes, with Interest rate @7.90% onwards and Zero Foreclosure Charges Used Car Loan Interest Rate @10.75%* onwards. Zero Foreclosure after 24 months* Two-Wheeler Loan EMI @ ?37/Rs.1,000 onwards, Down payment starting at ?999 Credit Cards & EASYEMI Avail EASYEMI up to 24 months and saving upto 20% with Selected Brands upon using HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI Gold Loan 50% off on Processing Fee and Quick Disbursal Loan Against Property Flat Processing Fee of Rs. 9999* and Special Processing Fee for Balance Transfer Home Loan Lower Rate of Interest Top-Up loan of upto Rs. 50 Lac* Loan Against Securities Flat Processing Fee of Rs 999 + Tax Interest Rate @ 10.25%*