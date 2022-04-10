What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 10, 2022:

FFCS MHQ4 HVDH

FFNK K6SC HR3O

FFDG 6A6T HT9L

FFQ9 5QH4 T7NP

FFGU C18A 87V4

FF9U QL7M DSMR

FUD7 S6A5 QRED

2C3V 4BRN TGKB

I8V7 C6DT 5RSF

WV2B 3NE4 MR5T

KLYH OG9I 8FUD

7YST AGQ2 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 TCRF

ONB9 V8C7 XD6Y

HLNO BI8V 7C6X

5TSR EDWC 3VEB

4RNT MGKH IB8U

7VF6 DS5A R4EW

