Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the second paperless union budget on February 1.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the upcoming Budget session of Parliament will be conducted amid strict COVID protocols.

MPs will be asked to sit keeping social distancing.

Sitting arrangements for the MPs will be made in both the chambers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the visitors’ gallery and also the Central Hall.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has informed that there will be no ‘halwa ceremony’ this year, which is usually held 10 days ahead of the presentation of budget every year.

Also read: Manipur elections: Congress forges pre-poll alliance with five parties

Sweets were provided to the core staff, instead of customary Halwa in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the finance ministry informed.

A meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders, chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, would take place at 5 PM on January 31.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 4th budget on February 1.