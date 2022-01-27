The Congress in Manipur has forged a pre-poll alliance with five parties for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Congress-led alliance in Manipur consists of CPI, CPI-M, JD-S, RSP and the Forward Block.

“The primary objective of this alliance is to beat the BJP in the upcoming elections,” said Manipur BJP president N Loken.

The alliance was announced jointly by the six parties at a media briefing at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal on Thursday.

Speaking about the seat sharing formula between the alliance parties, the Manipur Congress chief said that there will be no changes in candidates where the six alliance parties have announced candidates.

N Liken said that the newly-formed alliance will field common candidates where the allied parties are yet to announce their candidates.

Slamming the BJP, Manipur Congress president N Loken alleged that the “democracy is under threat under the BJP regime”.

“The parties in the alliance have a strong commitment to save the country from the fascist force,” he added.

