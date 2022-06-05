BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 5 June 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 5 June 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 5 June 2022 Today:
|LEVKIN2QPCZ
|Racer Set (Gold)
|DKJU1GTDSM
|1000 Silver Fragments
|EKJONARKJO
|Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
|BAPPZBZXF5
|UMP-45 Gun Skin
|VETREL2IMHX
|Bumble Bee Set
|TQIZBZ76F
|Motor Vehicle Skin
|TIFZBHZK4A
|Legendary Outfit
|RNUZBZ1QQ
|Random Outfit
|SD1G84FCC
|AKM Skin
|KARZBZYTR
|Skin (KAR18 Sniper)
|ZADROT5QLHP
|Stealth Brigade Set
|JJCZCDZJ1U
|Golden Pan
|BBKTZEZET3
|Leo Set Legendary Outfit
|BBKRZBZBF1
|Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
|UCBYSD600
|600 UC
|SD16Z66XHH
|SCAR-L Gun Skin
|BBVNZBZ4M1
|Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
|DKJU5LMBPY
|Free Silver Fragments
|MIDASBUY
|Get a free rename card & room card
