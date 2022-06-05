What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.
Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 5, 2022:
SAR4-QFD2-VB3N
4JRK-TGHO-BI87
V6CT-DRSF-7V3E
FC6X-T5RS-AF7V
F7VX-BH8J-SW76
76T5-S1FG-BE56
Y98C-7XI6-YTQ4
F7C6-X5TA-RQFD
2V3B-4NRT-KGIV
YTG4-RT7N-GJ2H
BI87-V6YD-TFW3
VB4N-5M6K-YL7U
FG5W-I876-YTG6
FB4N-56KY-HIV7
C65A-4REQ-7D1F
V2B3-J4RF-IGVS
F0J9-N8B7-V6C5
F4RN-5TMY-KLHJ
ON98-V5BJ-IR8F
87C6-X5TR-4AED
Q1CV-2G7T-S4ZY
F6KL-YOH9-876H
5SRW-FDAE-4QE1
F2G3-4TB5-HYT5
W2B3-N4M5-KTLY
OHB9-8V7C-Y3TS
GEBN-RMTG-LOBV
