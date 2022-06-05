Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 132 Hints Today: Clues for 5 June 2022

Today’s words begin with G, M, D and W. The words end with L, L, N and K. Word 1 clue — a small hammer with which an auctioneer, a judge, or the chair of a meeting hits a surface to call for attention or order Word 2 clue — a member of the Muslim dynasty of Mongol origin founded by the successors of Tamerlane, Word 3 clue — do something that one considers to be beneath one’s dignity Word 4 clue — destroy or severely damage

