BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 4 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 4 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 4 May 2022 Today
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
Additional BGMI Rewards Code for Today, 4 May 2022 :
- ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
- LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
- SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card
- BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
- SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
- S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
