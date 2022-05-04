BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 4 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 4 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 4 May 2022 Today

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

R89FPLM9S – Companion

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

Additional BGMI Rewards Code for Today, 4 May 2022 :

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM – Free rename card

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

