

Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

Find out how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today (May 4, 2022).

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 4, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for May 4, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 4 May, 2022:

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

SARG-886A-V5GR

265R-3F4R-GTB

JBIV-87D6-S5WR

M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

Additional Free Fire Redeem Code for Today, 4 May 2022 :

7VY6-DT5S-4AQE

UH7B-YV6C-5DXR

F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO

J098-7FYE-H4N5

F7YC-TGDB-ENMR

FKOY-H98B-7VY6

FD2E-RBTN-6M7U

FON9-B8V7-C6DT

FR7E-VR5B-6YNM

FK8I-V8C7-X65S

F4DF-ECVR-4B5U

YT3D-SEBR-N5T6

KYUO-J9N8-B7V6

FDTE-G4B5-N6MY

FN5K-6YO9-H8F7

YRHG-6K67-U098

AYQT-25I3-EDFS

KE56-I78H-765R

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

JE45-O67U-Y8UY

STQR-41E2-D34R

FH5J-I384-7Y5H

NYKH-I876-D5SA

4EQD-FV2G-H3JU

4R7G-6TGF-SB69

HIB8-U7V6-YC5X

ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

FBNO-IRU9-8YT6

FGFY-VGHD-BE54

FI6G-D765-45Q1

FRTF-234I-R9TY

FK4T-87G6-VT5R

FAV4-BNKE-RF8G

FV9G-YEH4-N56M

FKHI-87F6-DTXS

F38E-GH4R-5UT8

F76X-5S4A-QE1D

F8KY-D46I-876A

5QRD-NKEO-987T

DSRF-ADQF-G1HU

23R5-FREX-DFEV

F2G3-H4RU-TG87

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER 1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 6YYH BGVC Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH : 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF : Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

F2QA SFGY T5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher

F1QS DFGY 657U : Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML : Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

MHM5D8ZQZP22 : 80,000 Diamonds

U8S47JGJH5MG : 1 x Free Pet

VNY3MQWNKEGU : 1 x Random Pet

