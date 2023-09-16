Guwahati: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) produced 2.52 lakh MT Polymers and 53,170 MT liquid hydrocarbons in the 2022-23 financial year, said Chairman Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

Gupta said this at the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCPL in Guwahati on Saturday.

In his address, Chairman Gupta expressed gratitude to the valued stakeholders for their continued support and confidence.

He noted that FY 2022-23 had been a challenging year for the company, marked by spiraling feedstock prices and relatively low polymer prices.

Despite these challenges, the company was able to demonstrate healthy financial management, with its external rating maintained at AA+ by CRISIL and Acuite Ratings. The AGM also declared an equity dividend of Rs 40.26 crore for FY 2022-23.

Gupta added that BCPL’s captive Butene-1 plant was geared for completion in November 2024, which would ease concerns regarding sourcing of the raw material.

He also stated that plans for debottlenecking and capacity expansion were underway.

BCPL earned revenue from operation amounting to Rs 3486.82 crore and EBITDA of Rs 347.12 crore during the year. An amount of Rs 25.27 crore was earmarked for CSR activities during the fiscal, with emphasis on projects in health and nutrition, promotion of education, skill enhancement, alternative livelihood promotion and entrepreneurship development, swachhata and sanitation, and rural development.

The meeting was also attended by Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance) and Managing Director (Additional Charge), other members of the Board, and shareholders of the company.