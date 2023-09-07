Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Consultant (Transfusion Medicine).

Name of post : Ad-hoc Consultant (Transfusion Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD / DNB (Transfusion Medicine) / MD / DNB ( Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine) / MD ( Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion) or equivalent recognized by National Medical Commission

Also Read : Foundation stone laying ceremony of Rs. 770 crore PepsiCo manufacturing plant held in Nalbari

Experience : 3 years experience in Transfusion Medicine / Blood Centre after post graduation. Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates

Salary : Rs. 120000/- per month for post MD / DNB 3 year experience. Rs.1,01,000/- p.m. to Rs.1,06,000/- for less than 3 years’ experience after MD/ DNB

Age : Up to 45 years

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Krishna’s flute

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th September 2023 at 3:30 PM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their resume in advance along with the supporting

documents in a single PDF file on bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before 09/09/2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here