Aman Gupta, the founder of the electronic brand boAt became the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the Cannes red carpet with his wife Priya Dagar. The entrepreneur rose to fame after making his TV debut as the judge in Shark Tank India.

Taking it to social media, Aman shared a few pictures with his wife from the international film festival. He captioned it by writing that he was proud to be first entrepreneur to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival. He said that it was a surreal experience like a dream come true. Sometimes we do not know what God has in store for us. He had not dreamt of being in the Cannes but as he has experienced it the feeling is amazing. He thanks God for it. He always has seen Aishwarya Rai and other celebrities in the Red Carpet but never knew that he would get this opportunity too. So if he can, everyone can do it.

Aman decked up in a black velvet Bandhgala while Priya Dagar looked chic in an embellished silver-white gown with a thigh-high slit pairing it with a diamond choker.

The founder of People Group, shaadi.com commented on Instagram writing nice guys…. representing as he was thrilled to see Aman in the Cannes. The audience has flooded social media showering him with love and affection.

Moreover, Cannes 2023 has been creating a buzz among the people. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar have made their Cannes debut this year.