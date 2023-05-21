The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to indirectly take a dig at those personalities, who made headlines with their stylish appearances at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

He reminded people with his tweet that the event is about films and not a “fashion show”.

This tweet came a day after he slammed the use of assistants, who accompany female celebrities on the red carpet.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek said: “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Replying to the Tweet, actor Meera Chopra wrote that it’s very sad and that it has become a fashion parade.

The Bollywood industry talks about what you are wearing and where you are being covered in the media and has become stressful.

Actor Meera Chopra made her debut at the Cannes red carpet last year.

According to sources, she said that she had an overwhelming experience in the film festival as she did not go with some liquor brand or just to walk the red carpet for nothing.

She went for the promotion of her film Safed by launching the poster.

But, now the activity of getting dressed up in an attire, getting your pictures clicked and posting it on social media has become cumbersome and tiresome.

Meera Chopra also said that the spotlight should be more on work but this craziness of what kind of design and brand are you wearing has become a very shallow thing.

On Friday, Vivek shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai’s first red carpet look this year saying have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’.

He questions by saying that “why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive in just such an uncomfortable fashion?”

Several celebrities have graced the red carpet at Cannes this year including Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Choudhary, Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta and many others.