After months of teasing, the Toyota Innova Hycross was finally unveiled in India with five variants.

The latest MUV is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh to Rs 28 lakh.

The variants are G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O) and will have hybrid electric and petrol options.

The newest MPV is based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform.

It will use a monocoque chassis with a front-wheel drive configuration along with a mild hybrid as well as a strong hybrid powertrain.

While the first edition is expected to be an FWD, an AWD version is also expected.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be in dealerships by mid-January 2023, but bookings have already begun.

The car can be configured into eight and seven-seater arrangements.

The new Innova HyCross has elevated its design to a new HY. The muscular SUV stance and stature of the new Innova HyCross is accentuated by its glamorous yet tough Front Grille and a raised Bonnet Line heralding a new era. Not only the frontage but the new Innova HyCross is also crafted with strong character lines & fender flares to amplify the SUV presence from any angle.

In the petrol variant, it gets a TNGA 2.0L 4 cylinder-in-line 16 valves DOHC VVTi engine while in the hybrid option it has a TNGA 5th Generation Hybrid with 2.0L 4 cylinder, in-line, 16 valves, DOHC, VVTi engine.

The petrol engine delivers 128 kW (174 PS) at 6600 rpm while the hybrid delivers 137 kW (186 PS) at 6600 rpm.