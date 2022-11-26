The much-awaited ‘Defy’ SUV from Pravaig Dynamics, an Indian EV startup was finally launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The e-SUV has been engineered, designed and developed completely in India.

While the car has been developed in India, it has been termed a premium electric SUV.

The Defy SUV canned booked with a payment of Rs. 51,000.

In terms of specifications, the company claims that the SUV’s range is over 500 km and it can be charged 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a fast charger.

The Defy has a top speed of 210 kmph with 0-100 in 4.9 seconds.

The car also gets an AWD setup with its electric motors producing 402 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque.

The battery of the SUV has a life span of 2.5 lakh kilometres.